Look back: Auburn City Council meeting gets heated

Aug. 17, 2007

AUBURN — Three people disrupted the Auburn City Council meeting on the evening the council tabled a proposed policy regarding the public-to-be-heard portion of council meetings for the second time.

Meeting regular Earl Starring was escorted out by an Auburn Police officer after interrupting Auburn Police Chief Gary Giannotta's presentation about a measure that would allow police to order placing a steel boot on cars whose owners have more than $100 in unpaid parking tickets and eventually towing them.

Starring repeatedly called out his opposition to the measure from the front row.

At corporation counsel's suggestion, Mayor Timothy Lattimore told Starring he was out of order three times.

After Starring left, Cherry Love Duncan spoke, trying to get the council's attention and raised her hand to speak. Rossi took her outside to explain residents couldn't speak during work sessions.

Later, following a vote to accept a bid for a vehicle, a company representative voiced his objection from his seat.

Rossi said the mayor is the only one who can rule anyone out of order. After Lattimore decides someone is out of order and the person does not stop, they would have to call the police, Rossi said.

Councilor David Dempsey asked for the council to table the measure that would require residents to sign a paper stating the rules of conduct so it could vote on it during next week's business meeting. That gives people a chance to comment on the policy that asked people to pledge to abide by the rules of conduct during the public comment portion of the business meetings.

The city has since dropped the original proposal that would force people to wait 90 days before commenting on the same issues.

The New York Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to the councilors stating its concerns connected with the policy. Also, the agency questioned some of the rules of decorum, stating they are too broad.

Rossi pointed to Starring's outburst as demonstrating the need for regulations to maintain order.

“We're just looking for an orderly conduct, period,” Rossi said.