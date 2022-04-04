Look back: Auburn City Council passes downtown revitalization plan

April 4, 2007

AUBURN — Dumb luck or not, most agreed the council's decision to wait until Wednesday night to give the downtown improvement plan the final go-ahead turned out to be the right move.

Accusations of inappropriate conduct, dereliction of duty and lacking of common sense accompanied the past votes on the downtown revitalization project, which council passed 4-1 during Wednesday's work session.

The council awarded Rizzo Construction the $1.3 million project that will improve Genesee Street from Dill Street to Loop Road, the intersection of North and South streets and Exchange Street Mall. Christopher DeProspero, planning and economic development program manager, predicted preliminary work can begin as soon as late May.

The new bid saved money and the new bidding format allows more flexibility in the design, said Michael Long, director of capital projects and grants. In September, council voted 2-2 to accept Fairport's Villager Construction's estimate, but Mayor Timothy Lattimore's decision to abstain caused the measure to fail.

Dan Schuster, Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District assistant director, said at the time it was Lattimore' s duty as mayor to take a stance on the issue. Councilor Thomas McNabb said Lattimore's request to have the planning board examine the plans a second time didn't make sense. Later, Councilor David Dempsey questioned the mayor's motives to have the venture re-bid and pointed to the fact that the brother of Lattimore's boss owns Bouley Associates Inc., one of the higher bidders.

Dempsey voted no on the latest resolution, and added he didn't disapprove of the project but rather the council's decision to accept a second bid rather than honor the first.

This project was changed slightly to scale back the plans, and subsequently save money. It will include replacing some sidewalks, adding bricks along part of the sidewalks, trees and other plants, benches and trash containers.

City planners said the biggest savings came from bidding out the work at the start of the construction season rather than at the end. Crews can predict what materials will cost, DeProspero said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0