Look back: Auburn City Council tables change in public comment rules

Aug. 10, 2007

AUBURN — Auburn city councilors tabled the three resolutions that sparked the longest discussions Thursday morning.

Councilors requested time to review changes to a proposed policy change that would require residents to sign a paper agreeing to abide by the council's rules.

Corporation counsel John Rossi dropped a clause that would impose a 90-day time period before a resident could speak about the same topic.

Instead, the proposed measure would have people sign in after reviewing the rules for the public-to-be-heard portion of meetings. Mayor Timothy Lattimore would call the speakers to the podium during the public comment time, and would make a call out to anyone who was not able to sign in.

The rules include prohibiting anyone from talking about pending or ongoing litigation, city employees, or specific councilors. Lattimore could rule speakers out of order if they refuse to stay within the set limits.

Stating the need for additional information, they also tabled two resolutions related to leasing, with the intent of buying, a pumper truck for the Auburn Fire Department.

Councilors William Graney and Matt Smith wanted to examine the financial aspects of the lease agreement for the nearly $350,000 expense. Graney agreed the department “definitely” needs new vehicles, but both men want to make sure the contract is best for the city, they said.