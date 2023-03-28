March 28, 1993

City officials violated an assistant police chief's civil rights when they suspended him for lobbying to keep his job, City Councilor Chris DeAngelis said Friday.

"This is clearly an infringement of someone's constitutional rights to free speech," DeAngelis said.

Though City Manager James Malone declined specific comment on the suspension of Assistant Chief Carmen Bertonica, he did say there's more going on than meets the eye.

"The issues which need resolution are a lot more complex than some would like you to believe," he said.

But DeAngelis maintains that's hogwash. DeAngelis declined comment on City Council's executive session Thursday to discuss "police department personnel." But, he said, he has been led to believe Malone and police Chief John Ecklund suspended Bertonica because the 40-year veteran had discussed next year's budget, from which his job may be axed, with at least a couple of city councilors.

Friday, DeAngelis said, "I resent outsiders treating city residents in this matter. It's a disgrace, and their actions were completely unwarranted."

The outsiders DeAngelis referred to are Ecklund, who came here from Ithaca, and Malone, who is from Rochester.

Bertonica, who has been an assistant chief for the last 14 years, was suspended March 19. Sources have said he was charged with insubordination and will be paid pending a hearing.

Neither Bertonica nor his attorney, Allan Bentkofsky, could be reached for comment yesterday. Ecklund and Malone both declined specific comment on the suspension because it is a personnel issue.