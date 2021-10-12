Look back: Auburn city manager looks forward to retirement ... again

Oct. 13, 1996

(No paper Oct. 12, 1996)

AUBURN — Al Emmi found himself leading a new life during his first two weeks of retirement.

"The first two weeks were a whole new adventure," Emmi said. "You could anywhere and anytime, there was nothing holding me back."

After a few weeks the adventure wore off and the former Auburn schools administrator found himself bored and looking for a new challenge. But he didn't expect the challenge to last as long as it has.

On Wednesday, Emmi will celebrate his one-year anniversary as the city manager. He replaced James Malone, who left over disagreements with the city council.

Even now, after nearly one year in office, Emmi still has "interim" in front of his name while the city continues the quest for a new manager.

Emmi said he expected to be back exploring new adventures by this time.

"I didn't set a timetable when I came in," Emmi said. "I thought I would be in October and out by January. I envisioned a short tenure but I soon got the realization that it would go well beyond two months."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0