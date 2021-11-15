Look back: Auburn city manager search stalled

Nov. 15, 1996

AUBURN — City Manager Al Emmi moves through his day using a pile system.

Memos are piled into a plastic bin at the right side of the desk. A newspaper is folded in the middle of his desk. To the left of the newspaper is a pile of city employee contracts.

"They start in the box and move clockwise across the desk," Emmi said. "I read something then move it over to the next pile until everything gets looked at at least twice. I do it systematically."

Emmi will continue to use his pile system because the city announced last night its initial round of interviews didn't produce a permanent city manager.

Memos and contracts pull at Emmi's time and at his position. The memos are directed toward the City Council and city staff to whom he is responsible for keeping updated on city issues. Emmi must stay alert to the status of employee contracts because he is responsible for filling city positions.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

