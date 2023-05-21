May 21, 1993

Auburn officials are using the occasion of the city budget to withdraw their usual contribution of $30,000 to the county's economic development agency.

They say that city taxpayers already support the agency through their county taxes.

At the same time, the city wants to use those dollars as seed money for local activists who want to form a "business improvement district" in downtown Auburn — a move that, if approved by downtown merchants, would give the city the authority to levy an added tax on those merchants to shore up downtown.

No move is final until City Council OKs the 1993-94 budget.

Approval is expected by mid-June for a fiscal year that begins July 1.

"We still have the opportunity to change their (City Council's) minds," said Robert LaBorde, vice president of economic development and chairman of the Cayuga County Economic Development Committee.

It's LaBorde's job to work to keep existing businesses in the area and attract new ones to set up shop here.

The CCEDC depends on the city for $30,000 — or 21 percent of the agency's $140,000 budget — to pay LaBorde's salary, publish periodic newsletters and campaign for new businesses.