Look back: Auburn considers revising garbage laws

July 12, 1996

AUBURN — You can see the problem on most any day you drive through the city — trash that's been put out at the wrong time and remains out for days.

City officials hear about it constantly.

They're getting phone calls, visits and complaints, and they want to do something about it.

That something is changing the city's solid waste law to make it easier for the city to clean up the trash-strewn properties that are generating the complaints.

Voting on that legislation is on hold for a week so that the city attorney can make some suggested revisions.

Mayor Chris DeAngelis is concerned that changes could water down the proposal and could leave things as they are now — taking up to a month to get problem areas cleaned up.

But the proposal contains no provision for appeal and Councilor Robert Bergan questioned its lack of due process.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0