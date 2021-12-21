Look back: Auburn corporation counsel decision put on hold

Dec. 21, 2006

AUBURN — The city council decided to put off a decision about who will take over legal counsel for the city temporarily and instead may "run naked" for nearly a week when Thomas Leone steps down to become Cayuga County Court judge.

Interim City Manager Michael Long presented the Auburn City Council will the three proposals he had received by Thursday's meeting. Councilors pulled the resolution to hire Hiscock & Barclay LLP so they could compare the other two proposals to the Syracuse firm's drafted agreement.

John Rossi of the Auburn practice Rossi & Associates and former Assistant Corporation Counsel David Tehan of the Auburn law firm of Karpinski, Stapleton, Galbato and Tehan also submitted proposals to enter into temporary service.

"(Councilors) let Mike go through the charades of going through the process then they chopped his leg off, and expect it again Mike because if you don't hire the right firm, it'll happen again," Councilor Matt Smith said.

Long will miss next week's meeting, so he offered to include his recommendation for which firm the city should contract with, but Councilor David Dempsey asked about the pending proposals that the city hasn't received yet. Both he and Long said earlier other attorneys had voiced interest in the contract.

"Well, I can make a recommendation on the three proposals I have seen," Long responded.

While the city manager can hire a firm, council needs to allow the mayor to sign any contracts with the law office.

"For the last year and a half, council has systematically neutered the city manager's duties," Leone said, pointing to the manager's requirement to get council approval to lift the hiring freeze and accept budget transfers.

"You can't pick and choose the city manager's duties," Leone said.

Councilors agreed to transfer $50,000 into a fund to pay for the legal services until a corporation counsel is hired.

Comptroller Lisa Green said Long requested that amount to cover two or three months of hiring a firm, as well as other legal costs the city are incurring currently.

Leone's last day is Friday, Dec. 29, one day after the next scheduled city council meeting.

"So, how long are we going to run naked," Smith asked.

Long estimated the city will operate without legal counsel for three or four days.

The pending vacancies led to restructuring talks, mostly by Mayor Timothy Lattimore, who proposed the council reduce the monthly budget for corporation counsel to $200,000 each month. The average of Leone's office expenses for salaries and benefits was $280,000, Green said.

Lattimore also suggested the council explore hiring two part-time workers to replace Leone and Assistant Corporation Counsel Nancy Hussey.

City hall used to "barely" operate when the legal office was comprised of two part-time attorneys, Councilor Thomas McNabb said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

