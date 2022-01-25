Look back: Auburn corrections officer a hometown hero

Jan. 26, 1997

AUBURN — Raymond Bogart sometimes confesses to his children that he failed them.

But that sentiment is not shared by any member of his family or just about anyone who knows him, says his daughter, Tami Bogart-Laukaitis.

"He's brave and always does a lot for other people," she said. "He's got a lot of love in him."

Her father has always been willing to help others and never asks anyone for assistance, she said.

Throughout his life, her father, now 60, has supported his daughter in every way possible, leading most of the time through example.

Like the time he jumped into a crowd of 40 inmates at the Attica Corrections Facility prison to save a fellow corrections officer from near-certain death from beating 25 years ago.

Or the time when he walked into a smoky woodshop at the Auburn Correctional Facility to save inmates trapped in a massive blaze.

Or the time when he installed a pool in the family's Lake Avenue backyard himself so his his children could take a dip on a hot summer day.

Or the countless number of times he has ignored throbbing pain from bursitis in his shoulder to snow-blow elderly neighbors' driveways.

Bogart speaks frankly, but modestly of those seemingly heroic acts.

In each instance, he says he merely treats others the way he would be expected to be treated himself.

"To me, it's no big deal," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

