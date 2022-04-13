Look back: Auburn councilor says central garage could save money

April 13, 1997

AUBURN — The city could save around $300,000 a year by moving into the West Genesee Central Garage, one city councilor says.

City Councilor Thomas McNabb said the city could see significant savings by putting its public works departments under one roof at the Fox Chevrolet garage.

"It will have a tremendous impact," McNabb said. "I think we will provide services more efficiently and provide a standard of service we do now at much cheaper costs."

McNabb said putting eight departments under one roof will allow the city to save money by consolidating staff and lowering expenses. The city is preparing to move into the garage in July. The move comes at a time when the city faces a possible tax increase and certain staff cuts.

Departments would move into one location instead of occupying smaller garages spread around the city. The city could save on utilities, salaries and equipment, McNabb said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

