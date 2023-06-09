June 9, 1993

Paving the way for either a property tax increase or a million-dollar surgery into City Hall’s budget, city councilors last night trashed City Manager James Malone’s proposed fee for garbage collection services.

“It’s just a grab from residents for more money for the city,” Councilor Chris DeAngelis said.

In giving the proposal the thumbs-down, other councilors said they were concerned that the proposed fee was not tax-deductible and would not provide residents with a financial incentive to reduce the amount of trash they produced.

More importantly, the lawmakers also weren’t buying Malone’s assertion that City Hall’s budget was cut to the bone, and that further digs would severely weaken the city’s ability to service Auburn’s residents.

“The cost of cutting back will be far greater than any savings we may be realizing,” the manager warned.

But Councilors Ann Bunker and DeAngelis, and Mayor Guy Cosentino all presented the manager with specific suggestions that they said would slash city spending between $475,000 and $800,000, obviating the need for additional fees. Councilor Mark Fandrich offered fewer cuts; Councilor Jim Hutchinson said he would present his recommendations today.