Look back: Auburn couple raises puppies into guide dogs

Oct. 6, 1996

AUBURN — Guiding Eyes for the Blind, founded in 1954, is among the top guide dog training schools in the country.

It offers its visually impaired students a new sense of independence and dignity with the assistance of professionally trained guide dogs.

Some 160 student-guide dog teams each year benefit from Guiding Eyes' services.

Eileen and Terry Matro help make it all happen. They are puppy raisers for the Guiding Eyes program.

They raise a puppy from the time it's born until it is about a year old and ready to move on for further training.

"As a puppy raiser for the Guiding Eyes program, our responsibility is to socialize the dogs and bring them up to be a good puppy," Terry said. "We also have the job of exposing the dogs to things that blind people would be exposed to, such as walking in heavy traffic, eating in restaurants, and all the things that guiding eyes provide help for."

