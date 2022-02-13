Look back: Auburn Document Centre opening downtown

Feb. 13, 1997

AUBURN — Those who require a high-performance copy and computer center will no longer have to drive out of town.

A new copying business, called Auburn Document Centre, will open in Metcalf Plaza on March 1.

The business will initially feature seven or eight Xerox copiers and two PC-compatible computers for public use, according to Jon Robson, who is opening the business with his wife, Ann.

The center will offer copiers with 100-page-per-minute capability, have color and laser printing, and feature copiers able to reproduce blueprints for engineers, Robson said. The business will also rent copiers to businesses and run a resume service for job seekers.

Besides running programs and disks brought in by customers, the computers will also have email and internet access.

Many downtown business owners have stressed the need for such an operation in Auburn, especially after Paper Cutter closed its copying operation.

"Being able to have the ability to make a sign or functional things for their business is definitely needed," said Susan Marteney, downtown manager for the Auburn Downtown Partnership. "Right now they have to leave the store for longer than the 10 minutes it would take to run to the corner."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

