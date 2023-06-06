June 6, 1993

Rain didn’t seem to dampen the spirit of spectators yesterday afternoon, as the Auburn Kiwanis’ fifth annual Duck Derby got underway.

Released by the Mill Street Dam, the yellow rubber duckies made their way down the race course in the Owasco Outlet.

About 25 minutes later, the first duck, Mae-Mae, crossed the finish line, awarding its owner — Anna McCulloch, of 118 E. Genesee St., Auburn — a seven-day trip for a family of four to Walt Disney World.

Here is a list of the rest of the winners and their prizes:

• First place: a three-day cruise in the Bahamas for two adults — Sandra Rosekrans, Auburn;

• Second place: Four days in Las Vegas for two adults — Mary Ellen Cereo, Auburn;

• Third place: Five days in Myrtle Beach for two adults — Al Robinson, Auburn;

• Fourth place: Three days in Toronto for two adults — Fred Tenity, Auburn;

• Fifth place: A dinner cruise on Skaneateles Lake for two adults — Beatrice Miller, Auburn.

Also, Jackie Smith, of Montezuma; and Dan Moochler, Mildred Driscoll, John Martellaro and Jaci Cioffa Muraton, all of Auburn, each won $100 cash.

The last-place duck, “Darrow,” won his owner, Tyrell Seamans of Auburn, a $50 U.S. Savings Bond.

Officials said that more than $1,000 worth of door prizes were also awarded.

They said a list of those winners is posted at the YMCA, where they can pick up their prizes. YMCA officials asked that no one phone the Y, but come in person.