Look back: Auburn employees suspected of illegal sewer line break

Jan. 17, 1993

City Manager James Malone now believes that city employees illegally smashed a hole into a sewer line — causing millions of gallons of raw human waste to form a septic lake in woods north of the city — and he is investigating who was responsible for giving the order.

If the damage was intentionally caused, the city could face criminal prosecution by the state and be liable for huge fines, said a spokeswoman for the state's environmental agency.

Sources say that several municipal sewer workers confessed to Malone that they punched a hole in the line sometime during the two years to relieve pressure in the system in the North Street area — and that they performed the work under verbal orders from former City Manager Bruce Clifford and then-City Engineer Michael O'Neill.

Reached at his Skaneateles engineering office, O'Neill, who was fired four months ago, declined to comment on whether city employees deliberately caused the sewage spill. But, he said, "That particular sewer has overflowed for well over 20 years."

Clifford, who was forced out of office in late 1990, did not return a message left on his telephone answering machine.