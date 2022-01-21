 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn entrepreneurs launch Goldman award

  • 0

Jan. 21, 1997

AUBURN — Phyllis Goldman helped Auburn businesswomen Melina Carnicelli and Gwendolyn Webber-McLeod follow their dreams.

Now, more than 10 years later, the two proteges are honoring the late Goldman with a special award for fellow female entrepreneurs.

Treble Associates, the public relations company Carnicelli and Webber-McLeod founded in 1990, is sponsoring the first annual Phyllis Goldman Encouragement Award for Women.

"She helped me identify the skills that I could transfer into the business world," Carnicelli said.

The $500 award is open to women who have demonstrated success in "noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit" during the past five years in Cayuga, Seneca, Oswego, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.

Treble and Goldman's widower, Auburn lawyer William Goldman, are providing the money for the award.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News