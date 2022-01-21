Look back: Auburn entrepreneurs launch Goldman award

Jan. 21, 1997

AUBURN — Phyllis Goldman helped Auburn businesswomen Melina Carnicelli and Gwendolyn Webber-McLeod follow their dreams.

Now, more than 10 years later, the two proteges are honoring the late Goldman with a special award for fellow female entrepreneurs.

Treble Associates, the public relations company Carnicelli and Webber-McLeod founded in 1990, is sponsoring the first annual Phyllis Goldman Encouragement Award for Women.

"She helped me identify the skills that I could transfer into the business world," Carnicelli said.

The $500 award is open to women who have demonstrated success in "noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit" during the past five years in Cayuga, Seneca, Oswego, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.

Treble and Goldman's widower, Auburn lawyer William Goldman, are providing the money for the award.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

