Look back: Auburn eyes vacant Fox building for central garage

July 18, 1996

AUBURN — If city officials have their way, the vacant Fox Chevrolet building on Genesee Street at the city's western border will become the city's central garage.

City Hall is hoping to purchase the site, which was scheduled to be auctioned Wednesday morning by Cayuga Savings. The bank had foreclosed on the property.

Because of the lack of bidders, city officials are negotiating a purchase price. If they are successful, councilors are expected to vote on the purchase at this evening's City Council meeting.

If the site — which consists of 5.2 acres, and the car dealership and service building — becomes the city's centralized garage, it will lift a millstone from the necks of city officials, who have for years been looking for a spot for the garage without engendering massive protest from would-be neighbors.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

