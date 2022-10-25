Look back: Auburn, Fair Haven in line for bond act funds

Oct. 25, 1992

The city of Auburn and the village of Fair Haven are the only municipalities in Cayuga County now in the running for money from the $800 million New York Bond Act.

The city took the lion's share of the $2,684,073 allocated to Cayuga County Friday, when Gov. Mario Cuomo and state legislative leaders released a list of 390 approved projects.

They said 820 new jobs would be created locally.

State officials said the $550 million of short-term spending allocated so far would produce nearly 35,000 jobs statewide immediately, more than 122,000 long-term private-sector jobs and help retain more than 42,000 private-sector jobs.

The bond act, proposed by Cuomo, is on the Nov. 3 ballot. All the proposed projects depend upon voter approval of the act.

Under the plan, the city of Auburn would receive partial funding for:

• The expansion of Technology Park, in the city's economic development zone.

• Development of a 30-acre industrial park in the economic development zone.

• Construction of a parking garage, sidewalk and lighting improvements to support major downtown commercial revitalization.

The village of Fair Haven would receive $299,000 toward a $562,552 water storage tank to help expand several tourism-related businesses.