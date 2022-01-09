Look back: Auburn farmer wins national competition

Jan. 9, 1997

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn dairy farmer Dale Mattoon is the nation's most knowledgeable farmer.

Mattoon won the American Farm Bureau Federation's national Young Farmer Discussion held at the federation's national convention at the Opryland Hotel last weekend.

In a four-round competition before a panel of judges, Mattoon, who won the New York state championship last month, outdistanced 38 other state champions.

"Winning in New York was a great accomplishment," said the state Farm Bureau's Mark Emery. "But the competition at the national level is really intense."

To capture the championship, Mattoon went up against two beef producers from Minnesota and North Dakota and a citrus farmer from Florida in the final round, discussing the topic, "Are Producer Funded Promotional Efforts Effective?"

"I had hoped to be among the top 12," Mattoon said. "But to win was really incredible."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

