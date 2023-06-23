June 23, 1993

The fire wars are heating up.

As part of a second, deeper round of cuts into his proposed 1993-94 budget, City Manager James Malone last week announced that Auburn's fire department on occasion would have to make due with less manpower. The manager says the move will save taxpayers about $80,000 and should not jeopardize public safety.

Not surprisingly, the city's firefighters don't agree. They contend that by whacking away at the fire department's staffing, the manager is exposing city residents and their property — not to mention the firefighters themselves — to unnecessary risk.

"The guys here already have extended themselves further than they should be," warns William Weller, who heads the local firefighters' union. "There is going to be more property damage" if the fire department's manpower is reduced any further.

As they have in the past when proposed budget cuts have threatened the department, the city's firemen and their families have mounted a vigorous public relations campaign. In numerous letters to the editor and paid newspaper ads, all predict charbroiled consequences if City Council adopts Malone's recommendations.