Feb. 19, 1993

An 11th-hour state interpretation of a legal technicality appears to have temporarily scuttled the city's plans to build a new $1.7 million hydroelectric project off Washington Street.

In a tentative decision reached late yesterday afternoon, the state attorney general's office told city officials that they must hold a public referendum to change a local law that would allow the city to spend the money on the project. Officials say that sponsoring and planning a referendum would not leave sufficient time for the city to meet a federal deadline of March 2 to begin construction.

The attorney general's decision was prompted by the city's spurt of enthusiasm for hydroelectric projects, which officials say will earn tens of thousands of dollars a year for the city and keep tax bills low.

Last year, the city completed a $1.8 million hydroelectric dam off North Division Street. Early this year, officials announced that they wished to construct another such facility on the site of the old Dunn & McCarthy factory at an estimated cost of $1.7 million. In order to maintain rights to a federal permit to operate the proposed dam, the city had to begin construction no later than March 2.

In late January, however, Councilor Chris DeAngelis uncovered an obscure law in the city's charter. Under the law, adopted by public referendum in the mid-1970s, City Hall can spend no more than $2 million — ever — on public utility projects. That's considerably less than the $3.5 million the city would have spent on the two recent projects.

City Manager James Malone hoped to eliminate the $2 million cap by a simple vote of council, which was scheduled for last night. But the state's interpretation of what is required to change the legislation, while not final, stated that because the spending cap was passed by a public referendum, it must be changed by one as well.