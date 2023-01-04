Look back: Auburn foreman rings up $12K overtime bill

Jan. 4, 1993

After billing the city for nearly 500 hours of overtime in 1992 — worth more than $12,000 — a city foreman has been ordered to cut back his overtime work in the Parks and Recreation Department.

City Manager James Malone confirmed that he has instructed James "Doc" Poole to drastically reduce the number of hours the labor foreman works beyond 40 each week. Malone says the bulge of extra hours was discovered during a "regular review of expenditures in parks."

"Mr. Poole was one of the areas of attention," the manager said.

Malone stressed that he did not suspect Poole was billing City Hall for work he did not do. But, the manager added, he felt the extra work — and money — should be spread around among other Parks and Recreation Department employees.

"It's not a question of whether or not the work was needed," Malone said. Rather, it's "a concern of whether (the work) was spread out more equitably. We need to do a better job of distributing these affairs."

Poole entered Auburn Memorial Hospital last week and was unavailable for comment.