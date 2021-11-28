Look back: Auburn gets nearly a foot of November snow

Nov. 28, 1996

AUBURN — Mother Nature blessed central New York with an early Christmas present yesterday.

Cayuga County awoke to between 4 and 11 inches of snow Wednesday morning, leaving roads slushy and slippery and slowing traffic considerably.

Auburn was hit the hardest with 11.4 inches, while the town of Locke reported 6.5 inches as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The snow hit harder than expected, as overnight disturbance high in the atmosphere enhanced a mild lake-effect snow squall, said Ray Brady, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Just 1 to 3 inches was predicted Tuesday afternoon, Brady said.

Snow continued to fall throughout much of central and southern Cayuga County through Wednesday afternoon, but no roads were closed.

"It's been pretty good so far," Sheriff's Deputy Dave Pysnack said. "But drivers have to adjust to winter weather conditions on the roads."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

