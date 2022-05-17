Look back: Auburn group looks for school board sweep

May 18, 1997

AUBURN — They have been called secretive, anti-teacher and if they are successful on Wednesday, they will control every seat on the Auburn school board.

But several Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility members and supporters call such labels taxing.

"We're just common people exercising our God-given and constitutional rights to assemble," said Don DeGiovine, CFR vice-president.

CFR formed in 1995 to lobby for the right of small cities to vote on school budgets. But the group soon turned its focus to taxes in an attempt to address what they saw as a major fiscal crisis.

"There was a $1.6 million shortfall in the school district that went public in November 1994," said CFR member Sam Ruta. "That's where we got the name CFR."

In forming the group, DeGiovine said he and other CFR members really had no choice.

"Every so often ordinary people organize watchdog groups because they get pushed to the wall, like with the shortfall," he said. "When something like that happens we do something about it to ensure fiscal accountability."

