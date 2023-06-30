June 30, 1993

A survey taken last week of Auburn High School graduates shows many young Auburnians would qualify as "constitutional grumblers."

Their answers indicate teens don't think there's enough to keep them here. In the anonymous survey, many said the city needs more places for teens to go and things for them to do.

And an alarming number said drinking alcohol is their favorite form of recreation. These survey results come just weeks after the alcohol-related death of 15-year-old Chris Reardon, an Auburn High School freshman.

But the seniors' top suggestion is to open a non-alcoholic dance club, or a similar gathering spot.

Adults who work with teens are not surprised by the survey's results.

The mayor's Youth Advisory Board meets tonight to discuss the problem and to get input from local organizations.

The survey of 263 seniors who attended graduation rehearsal last week shows that teens aren't thrilled with the social life in Auburn. In response to the open-ended question, "My favorite thing to do in Auburn on weekends is ..." the top five answers were:

• A blank, a question mark, or "nothing" (20% or 60 responses)

• Doing things with friends (10% or 27 responses)

• Partying (9% or 25 responses)

• Going to the movies (9% or 24 responses)

• Drinking, drinking beer or getting drunk (8% or 22 responses)

According to Brenda Genant, a counselor at Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, going to parties and the term "partying" are synonymous with getting drunk.