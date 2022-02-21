Look back: Auburn has new human rights director

Feb. 21, 1997

AUBURN — There are 15 videotapes on a shelf in Karen Sheftic-Burns' office in City Hall.

The tapes cover cultures ranging from Italian to Japanese.

"There is even one on the Amish," Sheftic-Burns said.

Sheftic-Burns is the new director of human rights for the city and plans to use the videotapes to achieve one of the goals of the office.

"It's important for the office to promote multiculturalism and diversity," she said.

For just over a week, Sheftic-Burns has been the director of an office that for the last six and a half months was manned by an answering machine. The Human Rights Commission responded to the calls when the office was without a director.

The office is the only one of its kind in the county and offers assistance on a variety of situations.

"The office is open to everyone," Sheftic-Burns said. "It's the same regardless of the scope of the region."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

