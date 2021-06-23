Look back: Auburn High celebrates high grad rate

June 23, 1996

AUBURN — In celebration of their highest graduation rate, teachers at Auburn High School presented their principal with an acclamation signed by more than 100 faculty members.

"We wanted to let her know how much we appreciate her efforts to get us through the tough times," said English teacher Paul Ferrari. "It's been a harrowing year."

Under her tenure as principal, Olivia Borncamp brought the school's graduation rate for the class of 1996 to an all-time high of 96.69 percent, said English teacher Dorothy Panek.

"We believe it is because of her 'teaming' concept," said Panek. "The graduation rate has increased and the dropout rate has decreased."

The "teaming" concept centers around four core teachers of math, English, social studies and science. These teachers meet once a day to discuss the progress of freshmen students. The group also helps students cope with the loss of a loved one, peer pressure or how to manage a notebook.

"If a kid gets through ninth grade and handles tenth, gets two years under their belt, statistics show the student will finish out the four years," said Ferrari.