June 28, 1993

The spirit was there at Auburn's Holland Stadium yesterday.

Maybe it came from being the smallest graduating class in Auburn High School's 23-year history. Maybe it came from the brilliant warm sun that beamed through billowy clouds in a warm breeze. Maybe it was that this was a class bound by compassion and support for a classmate whose brother fell victim to tragedy a month ago.

For 296 Auburn High School graduates, their families and friends, yesterday was a rite of passage, a day of goodbyes, hope, promise, and calls to duty.

For senior class president Caroline Westover, it was a time to thank parents "for nagging us, reminding us to study for tests, and understanding when the marks weren't that good." It was a time to thank teachers for sharing their talents, their patience and guidance, encouragement and discipline, she said.

For U.S. Congressman Jim Walsh (R-Syracuse), a former Peace Corps volunteer, it was a time to urge students to continue trying to change the world for the better, and keep up the beliefs and values of their parents and the community. Walsh recognized the class for their outstanding achievements, and for the comfort and assistance they offered graduating senior Todd Reardon and his family, when his younger brother, Chris, died in a recent auto accident.

Lori Lepak, co-valedictorians with Michael Usowski, told classmates they had "the power to make a difference" and "a duty to make some contribution to society."