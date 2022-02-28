Look back: Auburn hires new city manager

Feb. 27, 1997

AUBURN — After 16 months, the wait is over.

Cottage Grove, Oregon, City Manager Jeffrey Towery was offered and accepted the position of Auburn city manager Thursday night. He will begin April 14.

Towery is the city manager of Cottage Grove, a town of 8,000 on the Pacific Coast in southern Oregon, and will work there until March 28.

"I'm really truly excited about coming to Auburn," Towery said. "As I drove around I found it to be attractive, with very stately homes. There is a lot of potential with some nice older buildings and historic structures. I think they add a lot to the community."

Near the end of the City Council meeting Thursday, Mayor Christopher DeAngelis made the announcement, which garnered a round of applause from the 10 or so residents who stayed until 9:30 p.m. to hear the decision. The council voted unanimously to hire Towery.

"I think of all the people we interviewed he seemed to be able to answer our questions in a forthright manner and made sense to me," DeAngelis said. "He was very direct and straightforward."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

