Look back: Auburn hospital acquires orthopedic practice

Aug. 9, 2007

In an effort to improve orthopedic services, Auburn Memorial Hospital has acquired a private practice in the city.

The hospital announced the deal with Auburn Orthopaedic Services on Wednesday. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the agreement has been finalized.

“From a patient care standpoint, this joint venture will anchor orthopedics in our community,” said Rosalyn McCormick, vice president of patient care services at AMH, in a press release.

Drs. Thomas Sullivan and Kathi Teixeira, who currently practice with Auburn Orthopaedic Services, located at 77 Nelson St., have essentially become AMH employees, hospital spokeswoman Beverly Miller said. The new arrangement turns the management of the orthopedic practice over to AMH.

Services offered include general orthopedics, arthroscopy, hand and foot surgery and total joint replacement.

The hospital has struggled in recent years to have orthopedic surgery services available, forcing some patients to have procedures performed in Syracuse or other communities.

Under the new arrangement, the orthopedic surgeons will be available more often, and working with the AMH emergency department and hospitalists, most patients should be able to receive all of their care at AMH.

“Drs. Sullivan and Texeira have a long history of delivering quality care,” McCormick said. “Knowing that they are continuing their practice should alleviate concerns about the availability of orthopedic services in Cayuga County."

By having an orthopedic practice under its umbrella, AMH also should have an advantage recruiting additional orthopedic surgeons in the future, Miller said.