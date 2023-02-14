Feb. 14, 1993

For nurses at Auburn Memorial Hospital, following the law is painful.

Literally.

In order to obey a federal statue, nurses at the hospital have been using a heavy-duty protective mask since last month to guard against the spread of tuberculosis bacteria. But the mask's tight seal has caused some nurses' face to swell and itch.

Chris Rogers, AMH administrator, says nurses shouldn't have to wear a painful mask that could discourage them from wearing it properly.

But, he says, the hospital has had no choice since the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month slapped AMH with a fine for using what it called unsatisfactory masks. The quandary for the hospital is that the older masks are approved by the state and are used at almost every hospital statewide.

Refusing to comply with OSHA's orders could result in new fines, Rogers said. But adopting the federally recommended mask will add tens of thousands of dollars to the budget of the already financially strapped hospital.

Rogers solicited reactions from nurses and said the following responses were typical:

• I had soreness across the bridge of my nose and imprints which lasted all day. ... If I loosened the mask, the fit was not tight and I was leaking around the mask.

• My face and neck became rashy. ... Had much difficulty obtaining a secure fit due to my facial bone structure. ... How can I be sure that I have obtained a proper fit for patient care?