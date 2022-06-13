Look back: Auburn hospital outlines facility upgrades

June 13, 2007

AUBURN — Auburn Memorial Hospital officials unveiled preliminary plans Tuesday night for a roughly $8.8 million hospital renovation project funded partially through the state.

Paul Levesque, an associate of Ithaca's Holt Architects, presented their four-stage plan to renovate different areas of the hospital, a project that will be half funded by a state Heal Grant. The grant is provided to implement recommendations set forth by the Berger Commission earlier this year.

“Rightsizing is the right word,” said Scott Berlucchi, president and CEO of the hospital.

The president said that the hospital will pay about $4.4 million and the state will reimburse them the remaining half. Each time the hospital pays an invoice, Berlucchi said the state will reimburse the hospital half the cost.

“We want to leave you guys current with all hospitals,” Levesque said.

Plans include renovating current operating rooms into four operating rooms and two procedural rooms.

“These rooms are going to be state of the art,” Levesque said.

As the hospital soon faces downsizing to 99 beds, architects plan to renovate patient units consolidating them to two floors and making them all single units with bathrooms.

“For not much money there is a lot we can do,” Levesque said.

The mental health unit currently located down the street will relocate into the hospital.

Berlucchi stressed the need for mental health patients to be housed inside the hospital.

The fourth part of the Heal Grant includes a mechanical facility upgrade, something Berlucchi noted patients won't see, but is needed. Replacing the boilers will create a 5 to 10 percent savings in the hospital's energy prices.

One hospital employee said that the renovations were great ideas and would modernize the hospital as it prepares to downsize in beds.

Officials said they await project approval in a few months and tentatively plan for renovations to begin in November. By December 2008, Berlucchi predicts the project will be completed.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

