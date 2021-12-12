Look back: Auburn in grip of lottery fever

Dec. 12, 1996

AUBURN — Does luck run in threes, as superstition has it?

If it does, then stand by Auburn residents: A second Take-Five Lottery winner claimed a prize from Tuesday's drawing on numbers that were dreamt just a few weeks ago.

A dream by Nancy Kustyn turned the numbers 7, 17, 19, 28 and 30 into a winning ticket in Tuesday night's Take-Five drawing.

"God's looking out for me," Kustyn said. "I know he put those numbers in my head."

On Nov. 29, soon-to-be-retired bookkeeper Diane O'Hara played a Quick Pick ticket at Wegmans and won more than $37,000.

What the 35-year-old Kustyn thought was going to be a big win wasn't as much when she went to collect.

"We were already planning on a trip to Jamaica and buying two snowmobiles," she said last night from her home on Aiken Drive in Auburn.

"We were up all night just on adrenaline," she said. "It was kind of a letdown." After all, past winners had shared quite a bit more than what she actually ended up with. However, there were 14 other winners this time around.

When all was said and done, the winnings came to $20,834, and a check after taxes, of course, was cut for $13,519. Then, divide that in two — she'll split the winnings with boyfriend Gary Sweet — and her winnings are down to around $6,700.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

