Look back: Auburn inmates start Christmas item drive

Dec. 15, 1996

AUBURN — Christmas is a time for giving, even from inside the Auburn Correctional Facility.

Paul Bunting, an imprisoned Vietnam veteran, is co-chair of an annual food drive.

As part of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 205 in the prison, Bunting said even though he and his fellow chapter members are behind the walls, that doesn't mean they have forgotten about life outside.

"We are proud to be able to help people on the outside who are in need," Bunting said. "We are still men. We still care even though we are incarcerated."

The inmates cannot use some of the food and clothing they receive for a variety of reasons — wrong color, wrong size, requires cooking or for disciplinary reasons. Cans larger than 16 ounces, a bright red sweatshirt, soups that must be heated are some of the examples of items the prisoners can't use but would prove useful to others.

Once items have been declared improper for inmate use, the inmates must pay to ship things back — or they can donate them to the food drive.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

