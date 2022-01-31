Look back: Auburn landlords speak against proposed law

Jan. 31, 1997

AUBURN — Sixty-five-year-old landlord Hue Parker made his public speaking debut Thursday night.

Parker read a statement concerning a new ordinance that would take away property from landlords if two convictions happened at one building in 18 months or less. Around 50 people clapped when Parker finished reading his statement.

"We are landlords and are severely limited," Parker said. "We are businessmen and you are making it as difficult as you can for us to do business."

Parker owns five houses in Auburn and lives in Stafford. He admitted he was out of his element in front of the podium at City Hall but needed to address the issue that was tabled until next Thursday by the City Council.

"What they're proposing is totally preposterous if not unconstitutional," he said. "This is what we have hired judges and police for."

The ordinance is an effort by the city to clean up neighborhoods. It was suggested by the Task Force on Neighborhoods that was created last fall to look at problems in the city. The ordinance would give the city manager or a nuisance committee the power to close down a building for up to a year if a pattern of criminal activity exists, according to the latest version of the change.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

