Look back: Auburn literacy aide named Volunteer of the Year

April 27, 1997

AUBURN — Thayle Phair has a big heart.

But it's what she teaches others to do with their eyes and their minds that led to her nomination for Volunteer of the Year by the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County.

Phair has volunteered with the group since 1994, teaching adults and children how to decipher combinations of letters and words the rest of us take for granted.

For her efforts, she was named The Citizen's adult Volunteer of the year on Friday. Weedsport 10th grader Karen McKeen, 15, was named the first ever Volunteer of the Year in the youth category.

"Helping people learn is rewarding enough," Phair said, holding back tears of joy following the awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Auburn. "I just couldn't believe it when they called my name."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

