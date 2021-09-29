Look back: Auburn marching band director relishes competition, computers

Sept. 29, 1996

AUBURN — "If they can feel good about doing this, it's good for their self esteem and image," said Maroon Vanguard Marching Band Director Ed Meier about his student musicians. "I enjoy working with the kids."

And work he does. The Vanguard will have a hectic schedule during their upcoming competitive season.

For the past 20 years Meier has been teaching music, the last eight at Auburn. His passion runs deep for an art form that has been drawing large crowds at the competitive level.

The highlight of his career thus far has been the heightened "competitiveness in the New York State Field Band Competition. It's very high, and has been a real challenge. It's fun."

Even though statewide budget cuts have prevailed, it's still a thriving institution.

"What's exciting for me," Meier emphasized, "Is that as a designer, in the past three years, everything has gone in the computer. Our drills show is almost 60 sets, picture to picture, done on a computer. It's a good change, and I can animate them (all sets and drills) on the computer," he enthused.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0