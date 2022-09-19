 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn may create downtown business district

Sept. 18, 1992

(No paper Sept. 19, 1992)

The city of Auburn is investigating the possibility of establishing a specially managed downtown business district.

Yesterday, Mayor Guy Cosentino announced appointment of a 15-member Business Improvement District committee that will examine the needs of downtown business and property owners, and assess their willingness to pay extra for improvements that would boost business there.

A Business Improvement District is a special tax district with its revenues designated for capital improvements and enhanced services to promote or restore business activity in that particular area.

The committee will survey property owners and consider just exactly what the district's boundaries might be and what improvements would be undertaken.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

