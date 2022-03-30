Look back: Auburn mayor foresees bright future

March 30, 2007

AUBURN — Mayor Timothy Lattimore touched on the city's estimated budget shortfall, the push for development, and the city's various water issues, as well as the “bright future” he foresees for his hometown.

During his fourth State of the City address Thursday afternoon, Lattimore presented an overview of projects, concerns and issues the city is facing, as well as a few that have been discussed for years.

Workers will open bids for the East Genesee Street Improvement Project in April, and Lattimore would like to see bulldozers break ground as soon as possible.

In what he calls “the largest project the city will undertake in the next year,” crews will reconstruct the road from Fulton Street to the eastern border of the city.

“It's atrocious what's happened to East Genesee,” Lattimore said.

During a question and answer period following Lattimore's 25-minute speech, Director of Capital Projects and Grants Michael Long chimed in and pointed to possibly beginning work in early June.

Another ongoing project Lattimore mentioned was the plan to revitalize downtown Auburn.

The city planning department received bids for the project this week, Lattimore said, and the various parts of the project could be completed as soon as this fall.

Lattimore also referred to a recent housing market study which encourages more residential growth in the downtown area as one step toward revitalization. The study showed the city's population is growing in two trends, the 25-34 group and the 55-64 age group.

Lattimore said the planning office has to discuss the restrictions on using the second floors for residential or businesses and create condominiums and loft-style apartments for housing as the need grows.

Logan Park Loft is one such project. Matteo Bartolotta and his sons are renovating a former piano factory into an apartment complex.

The Wall Street improvement plan is another undertaking city planners aim to kick off this summer. Designs show the $200,000 project includes fencing and trees along Auburn Correctional Facility's outer wall.

Energy is another way to target more industry and economic growth, he said.

Lattimore pointed to the proposed building of a biodigester, which will require three phases.

The first step is for the city to shut down its sludge incinerator, which is costing nearly $1 million in fuel. When the incinerator was planned, methane gas cost $2 per unit. It now sells for seven times that.

The second step is for the city to convert landfill methane gas into an energy source for the facility. Pipes currently collect fuel from two cells in the landfill.

The last phase is to take sludge to the biodigester to create renewable energy. He estimated the revenue of $1.5 million.

Lattimore said the city comptroller estimated a shortfall of $500,000 at the end of the year, which was reduced by $200,000.

“Shortly, City Manager (Mark) Palesh will complete his first budget. We all hope that he will be able to close the gaps,” Lattimore said.

Specifically, the water and sewer enterprise funds will need attention, he added.

Another water-related concern tops his list of priorities.

“The biggest issue is the lake and keeping the quality from going down,” Lattimore said. “We can improve the quality … with the help of all the towns and everyone in the watershed working together.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

