top story
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn Memorial Day parade commands attention

May 27, 1997

AUBURN — Marc Dushatinski was perfectly placed to see Monday's Memorial Day parade as it passed through downtown Auburn.

Perched atop his father Ron's shoulders, 3-year-old Dushatinski appeared mesmerized by the steady stream of bands, floats and vehicles moving slowly westward on Genesee Street.

Dotting the street on either side of Dushatinski were scores of uniformed veterans from various foreign wars. Like Dushatinski, the veterans seemed transfixed by the procession, but decidedly more solemn.

"My kids are really enjoying the parade, especially the big trucks," said Ron Dushatinski, whose other son, Bobby, marched in the parade. "But when they see soldiers, I think they're a little too young to really understand what's going on."

For World War II veteran Marjorie Rowoth, the meaning of Memorial Day celebrations is much less complicated.

"It's all about remembering the dead," said Rowoth, who served as a records clerk in the Marine Corps in San Diego.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

