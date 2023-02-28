Feb. 28, 1993

To many, he was "Mr. H," "Professor" Harold Henderson, Auburn's own music man.

To others, in Auburn's golden days of live big bands and orchestras, he was the man on the bandstand leading the Auburn Vochestra on balmy summer nights in Emerson Park Pavilion, or in front of a full auditorium at East High School.

Harold Henderson, who died Friday at 77, touched the lives of thousands of music students at Cayuga Community College and in the Auburn school system for more than 40 years. As a conductor of local orchestras and church choirs, he brought joy and inspiration to thousands more.

"He had a special way of drawing out the best in people and making them achieve much more than they ever thought they could," said his daughter, Kristen Anderson. "He had a real nice way of doing that."

Henderson grew up on a farm in Penn Yan, which he left to pursue a music career. He graduated from Ithaca College in 1937, and arrived in Auburn as the school district's first full-time music teacher. He was chairman of the Auburn music department until 1968, and music instructor at Cayuga Community College until 1978.

Directing bands and choral groups, he also wrote a series of music theory books for elementary school students that are still being used today.

Frank V. Lentini, a former student of Henderson's, was inspired enough by him to become a music teacher himself.

"He was a very well-rounded musician and teacher," Lentini said.