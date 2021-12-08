Look back: Auburn native makes cover of magazine

Dec. 8, 1996

AUBURN — How does it feel jumping out of an airplane for the first time?

Just ask Auburn native Betsy Wride Stankard, the screaming woman in the bottom right hand corner of today's Parade magazine.

The photo shows Stankard in a freefall, strapped to her jump instructor against a background of blue sky and wispy clouds.

The 30-year-old said the experience of jumping was great, but was less than enthusiastic about her national exposure.

"It's not the best picture of me," she said. "I'm hoping that most people won't recognize me. It's kind of goofy."

Stankard grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School. She is now married and lives in Leesburg, Virginia, about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C. She works in the human resources department at Boeing.

The photo on the magazine's cover was named as a winner in the Champions '96 contest. It was submitted by Bobby Page, a videographer. Stankard had to consent for it to be used, she said.

"It was amazing," Stankard said. "I say everyone should do it at least once."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

