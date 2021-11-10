Look back: Auburn natives unsuccessful in bids for House

Nov. 10, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — Auburn natives Giovanni Cicione and Jim Nolan both failed in their longshot attempts to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Neither of the candidates could manage more than 30 percent of the vote Tuesday in their runs against popular, well-funded incumbents.

Cicione, running on the Republican line against Democrat Rep. Patrick Kennedy in Rhode Island, captured 28 percent of the vote in the highly liberal state. Cicione was born in Auburn and lived in Ithaca until moving to Rhode Island at the age of 5.

Nolan, a Democrat running against Republican Rep. Porter Goss in Florida's 14th District, captured slightly more than 27 percent of the vote. Nolan's family moved from Auburn to the Naples, Florida, area when he was 5 years old. Nolan returned to central New York to attend Cayuga Community College and Cornell University.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

