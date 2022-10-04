Look back: Auburn officials take stand in facility bid lawsuit

Oct. 4, 1992

More city officials took the hot seat Friday, as lawyers representing McGrath Industries hammered away with questions in an attempt to prove that City Hall improperly awarded a $1.5 million bid to build a new hydroelectric facility on North Division Street.

City Councilor Mark Fandrich and Mayor Guy Cosentino took the stand in the morning for one and three hours, respectively. Later, Councilor Chris DeAngelis and Dana Dougherty, an engineer for the city's engineering consultants, Ayres, Lewis, Norris & May of Michigan, appeared for additional interrogation.

McGrath and the Finger Lakes Building and Trade Council are asking Supreme Court Judge Robert Contiguglia to award the contract to McGrath or order the bidding reopened. The unions are backing McGrath because, unlike the company that got the bid, McGrath promised to use union labor.

McGrath's lawyer, Michael Costello, spent most of his time Friday meticulously and methodically establishing the background facts of the case. Costello has said he intends to prove that city officials — most notably ex-City Engineer Mike O'Neill — purposefully ignored proper competitive bidding procedure to award the $1.5 million deal to NewRic Construction, which is owned by the Bouley family of Auburn.