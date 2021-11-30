Look back: Auburn parade's Frosty gets warm welcome

Dec. 1, 1996

(No paper Nov. 30, 1996)

AUBURN — Eleven-year-old Brian Jessie gripped the nicked shaft of an old family broom while he walked up Genesee Street Friday night. His arms poked out of two holes cut in the chicken wire body of his Frosty the Snowman outfit.

"I'm going to use it as a walking stick to hold me up," Brian said. "This thing is so heavy."

Red paint has flaked off the shaft of the 20-year-old straw broom. The head has worn to an angle after years of parades and sweeping the basement of the Jessies' Deer Run home.

Brian shuffled the broom between his hands as he shook hundreds of hands and hugged children while walking in the city's holiday parade, in line between a Centro bus and Engine No. 2 of the Auburn Fire Department.

Brian was among more than 100 people who participated in the city's parade, which started on East Genesee Street and ended in front of City Hall for the annual tree-lighting, musical performances and children's visits with Santa. Downtown was lined on both sides with people screaming for Frosty. Participants estimated that up to 4,000 people came to the parade.

"Word up Frosty," called one parade watcher as Brian moved along.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

