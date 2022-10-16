Look back: Auburn parents weigh how to respond to neo-Nazis

Oct. 16, 1992

Parents can use the neo-Nazi presence in town as a learning tool to teach children about racism, community leaders said.

"As horrible as this is, this is a teachable moment," said Gwen Webber-McLeod, president of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

About 30 people attended an open NAACP meeting last night to discuss the recent surge of neo-Nazis in the community and how to talk about it with children and calm their fears.

Parents were urged to reinforce safety rules in their children and talk to them about what is happening. Kids need to learn that all people have the same needs and rights, Webber-McLeod said, and must be respected.

"Your behavior has to match what you say," she added.

Webber-McLeod said parents must teach children that although racism is everywhere, not everyone is a bigot.

"People in the white community are as concerned about this as we are," she said.

The most disturbing thing about the neo-Nazis being here is that some children no longer feel safe or comfortable playing in their own hometown, said Webber-McLeod. She said the whole idea of Nazism is foreign to them.

"They're dealing with an unknown," she said.

Several people said their children were frightened by the news of the neo-Nazis. One woman said her daughter has trouble sleeping at night, lying awake shaking.