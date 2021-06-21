Look back: Auburn passes budget with no tax increase

June 21, 1996

AUBURN — There will be no tax increase for city residents in the 1996-97 city budget that lawmakers passed last night.

And despite campaign promises to streamline government, lawmakers have added three full-time positions to the roster of city employees.

But the vote was not unanimous; Mayor Chris DeAngelis voted against it.

He said he was disappointed that the council did not change the framework of the city's government, and that the bottom line of the budget was not decreased.

This year, that bottom line is $35.3 million, about $200,000 more than last year's budget.

The 1996-1997 budget includes:

• No change in the property tax rate, which will stay at $12.68 per $1,000 of valuation.

• No raises for management of workers.

• A $300,000 reduction in the city's fund balance.

• A reliance on $6.5 million in sales tax revenue, even though that figure is an estimate.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

