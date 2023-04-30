April 30, 1993

Despite the objections of city residents anxious over what they fear will be a loss of some of their personal freedom, the City Council last night passed an anti-noise ordinance that sets strict limits on how loudly city residents may play music in their homes and when they may work on their lawns.

The new law also gives wide discretionary power to the police department to determine what is too loud, although it exempts certain businesses and activities — construction workers, auto repair shops and lawn care — from consideration between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Police Chief John Ecklund said the new law would help his department maintain quiet neighborhoods.

In the past, he said, police officers have had to rely on a machine called a decibel meter, which in theory measures levels of noise but in practice is cumbersome to use and occasionally inaccurate.

Apart from using the decibel machine, Ecklund said police have been able to prosecute cacophonous citizens only under the city's nuisance ordinances — a difficult proposition because the police must then prove a person intended to disrupt a neighborhood.

Local music promoter Art Wenzel, a vocal opponent of the law, predicted dire consequences would come of the lawmakers' adoption of it.

"It will pit neighbor against neighbor," Wenzel warned.