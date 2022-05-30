 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn pastor leaving Sierra Leone after coup

  • Updated
  • 0

May 30, 1997

AUBURN — Three central New York men are on their way home after a ministerial trip that turned into a wearying mission to escape an African country overcome by civil strife.

Pastor Robert Canino, his friend Tommy Malvaso and New York evangelist Joseph Bumba were flying out of Sierra Leone north to Guinea. After that it would be off to Belgium for a return flight to the United States, back to the embrace of family and congregation.

"He called at 5 o'clock this morning and they were taking a private plane out," said Canino's wife, Lorraine. "He's expecting to be back tomorrow, Saturday at the latest."

The trio had planned to leave Sierra Leone today with other American citizens trapped there when rebels staged a coup on Sunday. But they decided to depart Thursday after their friend, native Pastor Monodu Conteh, secured a private flight through personal connections.

"I guess either way it was going to cost them a lot of money," Lorraine Canino said. "They didn't want to wait."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these small groups of volcanic islands more interconnected that originally thought?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News