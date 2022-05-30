Look back: Auburn pastor leaving Sierra Leone after coup

May 30, 1997

AUBURN — Three central New York men are on their way home after a ministerial trip that turned into a wearying mission to escape an African country overcome by civil strife.

Pastor Robert Canino, his friend Tommy Malvaso and New York evangelist Joseph Bumba were flying out of Sierra Leone north to Guinea. After that it would be off to Belgium for a return flight to the United States, back to the embrace of family and congregation.

"He called at 5 o'clock this morning and they were taking a private plane out," said Canino's wife, Lorraine. "He's expecting to be back tomorrow, Saturday at the latest."

The trio had planned to leave Sierra Leone today with other American citizens trapped there when rebels staged a coup on Sunday. But they decided to depart Thursday after their friend, native Pastor Monodu Conteh, secured a private flight through personal connections.

"I guess either way it was going to cost them a lot of money," Lorraine Canino said. "They didn't want to wait."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

